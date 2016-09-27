menu
Four injured after truck crashes into pole at a JHB interchange

CNS reporter
Four people were injured after the truck they were travelling in crashed into a streetlight pole at the Buccleuch interchange. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Yesterday, paramedics responded to shooting incident in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, where a victim was followed from the bank and shot in the arm.

Four people sustained minor to moderate injuries after the truck they were travelling in crashed into a pole on the N3 highway, at the N1 spilt of the Buccleuch interchange, in the north of Johannesburg, this afternoon.

Emer-G-Med paramedics and another private ambulance service attended to the scene and transported the four injured patients to Netcare Sunninghill Hospital for further care.

Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Yesterday, September 26, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded the scene of a shooting incident at the corner of Olifantsfontein and Lever roads in Midrand in which a victim was shot in the arm after suspects demanded a large sum of money.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said it was believed the victim was followed by the suspects from the bank after withdrawing a large sum of money.

“While stopped at the traffic light, suspects approached the victim and shot him in the arm, demanding the cash,” Cohen said.

He further stated the patient required Advanced Life Support intervention and after stabilising the patient on the scene, paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The suspects managed to escape without the money. The South African Police Services were on the scene to investigate,” said Cohen.

Caxton News Service

