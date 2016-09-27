Alexander to be named new Saru president

Nominations for vacant SA Rugby positions

Nominations received by Monday’s deadline for positions to be elected at a General Council meeting of the South African Rugby Union are as follows (in alphabetical order):

President:

· Mr Mark Alexander (incumbent Deputy President)

Deputy President:

· Mr Francois Davids (Executive Council member)

· Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)

Executive Council (in the event of an incumbent member of the Executive Council being elected as Deputy President):

· Mr Schalk Liebenberg (KZN)

· Mr Vivian Lottering (Valke)

· Dr Jan Marais (Griffons)

· Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)

The General Council Meeting will take place on Thursday, 27 October 2016.

The location will be advised in due course.