Alexander to be named new Saru president

Nominations for vacant SA Rugby positions
Nominations received by Monday’s deadline for positions to be elected at a General Council meeting of the South African Rugby Union are as follows (in alphabetical order):
President:
· Mr Mark Alexander (incumbent Deputy President)
Deputy President:
· Mr Francois Davids (Executive Council member)
· Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)
Executive Council (in the event of an incumbent member of the Executive Council being elected as Deputy President):
· Mr Schalk Liebenberg (KZN)
· Mr Vivian Lottering (Valke)
· Dr Jan Marais (Griffons)
· Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)
The General Council Meeting will take place on Thursday, 27 October 2016.
The location will be advised in due course.