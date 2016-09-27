menu
Rugby 27.9.2016 04:11 pm

Alexander to be named new Saru president

Own correspondent
FILE PICTURE: SARU dept President Mark Alexander and Piet Malan (the oldest living Springbok and one of the founders of the Craven Week) during the Coca-Cola U18 Craven Week challenge held at Affies in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images

FILE PICTURE: SARU dept President Mark Alexander and Piet Malan (the oldest living Springbok and one of the founders of the Craven Week) during the Coca-Cola U18 Craven Week challenge held at Affies in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images

The General Council Meeting will take place on Thursday, 27 October 2016.

Nominations for vacant SA Rugby positions

Nominations received by Monday’s deadline for positions to be elected at a General Council meeting of the South African Rugby Union are as follows (in alphabetical order):

President:

·         Mr Mark Alexander (incumbent Deputy President)

Deputy President:

·         Mr Francois Davids (Executive Council member)

·         Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)

Executive Council (in the event of an incumbent member of the Executive Council being elected as Deputy President):

·         Mr Schalk Liebenberg (KZN)

·         Mr Vivian Lottering (Valke)

·         Dr Jan Marais (Griffons)

·         Mr Thelo Wakefield (WP)

The General Council Meeting will take place on Thursday, 27 October 2016.

The location will be advised in due course.

Related Stories
‘Time for new blood in SA rugby’ 18.8.2016
‘Racist white Boks lose on purpose’ 23.6.2016
Mbalula not backing down on transformation 21.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.