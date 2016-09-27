menu
Mgosi 27.9.2016 04:25 pm

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic

Phakaaathi Reporter
Serame Letsoaka, Head Coach of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images) Date Created:

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Serame Letsoaka is said to have been given a few more games to prove his worth or face a possible axing from the club.

Celtic are languishing at the bottom of the log, having collected one point from three league games.

Siwelele lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows at home this past weekend, and according to a source close to the club, the management is not happy with how the club has started the season.

“They have given Serame a few more games to change the club’s fortunes or he will be asked to step down,” said the source.

“In the meantime, the team is speaking to Kosta Papic to come to the club once Serame is fired. Papic will work with Duncan Lechesa. Remember, they worked together at Polokwane City. If they fail to get Papic then Duncan will take over,” added the source.

Celtic’s next league game is against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 15.

