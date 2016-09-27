SA looking to govern run rate better

South Africa will be looking to govern the run rate a bit better than they did against Ireland in the middle overs when they bat against Australia in their forthcoming ODI series, JP Duminy said on Tuesday.

Against Ireland in Benoni last weekend, South Africa scored just 51 runs in the 10 overs between the 30th and 40th overs, going from 187 for one to 238 for three, and Duminy, who came to the crease in the 36th over, said it was an area of the game they were looking to improve.

“It’s not really a concern, but those overs are something we’re looking at to improve, it’s something we have identified. It’s about executing our game plans, and it depends on how many wickets are down and the match situation. But it is a crucial part of the match in big games, and we want to capitalise in that 10-over spell, while other teams often look past those overs,” Duminy said on Tuesday after training at St Stithians College.

The left-hander scored 52 not out off 43 balls as he and Farhaan Behardien (50 off 22) finished strong and took the total to 354 for five after the allotted 50 overs, and said the 88 he scored in the first innings of the Test against New Zealand at Centurion a month ago meant he came into the Benoni ODI with confidence.

“I gained good confidence from that innings at the Centurion Test, and I’m definitely happy with where my game is, plus we’ve been having really good practice. I’ve made a few mental and technical changes and those contributed to some decent performances.

“Time in the middle is always best to execute those changes, it’s where you gain confidence and understand your game better, and we’ve been having a lot of middle practice. Hopefully I can now find the form I’ve been looking for for a long time,” Duminy said.

The 32-year-old of course has some extra spokes to his wheel with his ability to bowl useful off-spin and fielding skills, and Duminy produced career-best figures of four for 16 with the ball against Ireland.

“I’ve made a few technical changes with the ball as well, which seem to be working pretty well. I’m very happy with where I’m at with my bowling, I feel good about it. It’s something I want to do and I’d like to contribute more, potentially bowl the full 10 overs. That will help the team dynamic,” Duminy said.

After 19 ODIs against Australia, Duminy has a batting average of 36.46 and a bowling average of 36.33 against them, and he is a man who relishes a challenge.

“I have a decent record against Australia and I want to bring my best game whenever I play them. Hopefully I can do that again now because it’s a big few months for the team and for me personally,” Duminy said.

Since suffering an achilles tendon tear in Australia in November 2012, Duminy has only batted in five ODIs against the world champions, with a highest score of 41, in his last innings, in Basseterre in June, but he has a crucial role to play with the bat to ensure South Africa’s top-order has back-up from the middle-order against a bowling attack that is without some leading stars.

“We want to post good totals, that’s our best chance of winning, so the top-order definitely plays a big part in that. Runs on the board wins games, but Australia always have good back-up so it won’t be a walk in the park. We’ll have to bring our best game,” Duminy said.