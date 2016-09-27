menu
Local News 27.9.2016 04:38 pm

Eymael worried about his leaky defence

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luc Eymael, Coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 20 September 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael says he is concerned with his side’s poor defence.

Eymael will lead his side in their fifth league game against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Rise and Shine won one game, drew two and lost one game so far this season. The Limpopo based outfit has conceded five goals in four of their league games.

City would like to carry the momentum from their 3-2 win over Highlands Park on the weekend into their league clash with the Team of Choice.

“I am fairly happy with the goals we scored, but because I am a perfectionist, I wasn’t impressed with the goals scored by Highlands Park,” the Belgium-born coach told his club’s website.

“We played tremendously interesting football with Highlands Park and, with all that I am busy with the players in camp, I hope it will all translate on Tuesday with Maritzburg.

“I often do not want to talk much before a match, but all I can say is that we are working very hard in making sure that we nip all our flaws in the bud, and make sure we do not concede any more goals going forward.”

