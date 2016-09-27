ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

The African National Congress (ANC) will one day make Hlaudi Motsoeneng a minister or even president, tweeted Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday.

Ndlozi’s statement follows the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s media briefing in which it announced that the former COO would be reverting back to his old position as group executive of corporate affairs.

During the briefing, SABC chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe said Motsoeneng was free to apply for the COO position once it was advertised.

However, the decision seems to have disappointed the EFF spokesperson, who was hoping for a different outcome.

Democratic Alliance communications Phumzile van Damme also took to Twitter to share her disappointment at the news, questioning the basis of his new position.

She had expected the public broadcaster to announce Motsoeneng’s dismissal, advertisement of the CEO and COO posts and the resignation of the board.

“Argument that Hlaudi continues at the SABC for ‘transformation’ reasons is hot rubbish. Plenty qualified black people who can replace him,” she said.

Van Damme also questioned Motsoeneng’s remuneration in his new position and when the new position for Bessie Tugwana was created.

ALSO READ >> Hlaudi in his hat still in charge at the SABC

The DA had on Tuesday called on the ruling party to “finally give effect” to its request for a parliamentary inquiry into “the complete chaos” at the public broadcaster.

“The ongoing machinations at the public broadcaster may in fact be in contravention of court rulings emanating from a Public Protector investigation prohibiting such conduct by the Minister and ‘acting’ SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng,” the party said in a statement.

The party’s call follows a statement by the ANC, calling for parliament to “summon” the public broadcaster to account on the state of the corporation.

In the statement, ANC National spokesperson Zizi Kodwa had urged the SABC to ensure that “it upholds, in deed, the letter and spirit of the Western Cape High Court ruling”.

However, the DA said if the ANC was serious about stabilising the leadership crisis at the public broadcaster, it would institute the parliamentary inquiry without delay.