Zuma, Hlaudi should get 0%

As the nation frets about how to keep universities afloat, these two raid the public purse, proving you don’t need education to become rich at others’ expense. Requirements include delusional levels of self-confidence and a thick skin.

Tertiary education is in crisis. We are told there is no money to meet the #FeesMustFall demands. Yet there is enough for Motsoeneng to pay himself obscene bonuses illegally when courts say he shouldn’t even be in the job. Like Zuma, Motsoeneng gives the middle finger to the legal system.

Zuma operates on a bigger scale. R246 million for Nkandla is dwarfed by his ambitions for nuclear power and luxury flights. While the existing presidential carrier, Nkwazi, lies idle, R100 million has been set aside merely to lease a Zuma jet. In addition, a newer aircraft is on the shopping list.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denies the next acquisition will cost R4 billion. However, she won’t divulge the price tag. Similar obfuscation surrounds nuclear dealings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, where the Zuma-assisted Guptas are keen to supply uranium.

For corruption watchers, this deal is radioactive, hyperactive. Estimates vary between R800 billion and R1.6 trillion. Such costs go up rather than down once a project is under way. The figures are mind-boggling, especially in an economy with almost zero growth and high unemployment.

Simply, the Zuptas could mortgage the futures of our children’s children, and beyond. It’s that bad. Many who have no sympathy with campus violence will concede that government’s spending priorities are exposed by the Zupta excesses.

How can we afford so much on Zuma and his Mini-Me, Motsoeneng, when scant attention is given to more worthy causes, including university fees? In part, we are reaping the consequences of a weak-minded concession made by the economically illiterate Zuma.

After violent demonstrations last year, Zuma announced that university fees would increase by 0% in 2016. Having no idea how any shortfall would be funded, he told Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to make it happen. Shortly after that, he dismissed Nene, thereby decreasing the country’s wealth by billions.

Undeterred by the deepening cash crunch, Zuma last month made it known he wants another 0% fee increase for next year. Despite being told this could not be done, he insisted, passing the buck to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, PhD.

No matter what Nzimande and the vice-chancellors tell students, protest leaders sense Zuma favours 0%. So, although they should be demonstrating on his doorstep, he gets off lightly.

The unschooled Zuma has outfoxed the fundis, for now. But matric-less, lying Hlaudi is not in the same league. Through his bonuses and his disgraceful self-aggrandisement at Mandoza’s funeral last week, he broadcast his narcissistic insanity.

If pride goes before a fall, Hlaudi is well poised to begin his descent.