Students are at the crossroads

There can surely be no debate that Andrew Mlangeni has every right to add his critical input to the growing disquiet over the #FeesMustFall protests. Or that, at 91, the former Rivonia triallist and Robben Island detainee would offer his views from anything but a broad, long-term perspective of where this nation has come from and where it is headed.

“Government,” noted Mlangeni this week, “has lost its dignity because of the behaviour of people who did not fight for this freedom we gave them on a silver platter.” He added that “the children and government of today are messing up”.

In saying this, Mlangeni touches on the dilemma which faces all those who have had to make not insubstantial personal sacrifices to ensure the generations which follow have the facility to enjoy the freedoms entrenched in our constitution … fighting, if you allow the cliche, the good fight.

It is for the youth to use those freedoms wisely or abuse the trust handed down to them. For as the renowned American politician and thinker Benjamin Franklin observed: “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”