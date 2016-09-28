menu
Churchman slams ANC elite ‘looting’

Citizen reporter
Asking for help of seeking divine intervention? Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan met with Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba on February 22, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. The meeting took place at Bishopscourt, initiated closer cooperation between the finance ministry and religious leaders in future. Picture: Gallo Images

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says a section of the ANC is redirecting resources not for the benefit of the poor, but to a small elite group.

If the government allows “the looting of the resources and wealth of future generations to continue unabated” it will not have money to pay social grants to the 16 million South Africans who depend on them, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said yesterday.

Opening the Provincial Synod of the Anglican Church in Benoni, he said a section of the ruling ANC was redirecting resources not for the benefit of the poor, but to a small elite group of individuals with links to a small number of politicians and officials.

“Private interests are capturing the public purse. Inflated tenders awarded to cronies drive up the cost of providing services. The worst-run state-owned enterprises are gobbling up billions of the public’s money, draining the fiscus and stalling the economy.

“The cost of nuclear procurement plans –the case for which has not been proven – threatens to become an albatross around the necks of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plunging them deeply into debt for decades to come,” he said.

