The head of the Hawks, Mthandazo “Berning” Ntlemeza reportedly suffered a default judgment against him in the High Court in Pretoria in March related to his income tax.

News24 reports that it has seen court papers revealing that Ntlemeza owed the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R131,055 and the court found against him in the matter. The news website also said that the court file on the case had mysteriously gone missing.

Someone with a sense of irony might point out that Ntlemeza is most known for his crusade against numerous former heads of (Sars), most notably the current finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

The Hawks’ spokesperson, however, said his boss’ tax matter was personal and tax affairs were always private anyway.

ALSO READ: Nhleko tells parliament ‘oops’ over Berning blunder

Ntlemeza failed to comment.

The Hawks boss (who it was revealed last week was irregularly appointed without parliament being properly informed of it) is yet to explain what exactly he believes are the merits of the case against Gordhan and his former colleagues at the revenue service (when they allegedly ran an illegal surveillance unit that detractors have dubbed the “rogue unit”).

Those alleged to have been part of the unit have shot back that they have actually been targeted due to their investigations of politically connected or politically powerful individuals.

ALSO READ: SPECIAL REPORT: Truth about Gordhan arrest

The ANC’s economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, earlier this month said that the pursuit of “charges” against Gordhan was a political “concoction” to prevent Gordhan from keeping control of the spending reins in government and to replace him with a man more amenable to the abuse of the state’s coffers.