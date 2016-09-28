Graduates have faith in the country

A total of 73% of SA’s graduate professionals are confident about the future of their professions over the next five years, the financial service provider PPS’s Graduate Professional Index has revealed.

They believed they work in a sought-after profession (36%) and that they contribute positively to society (28%), it showed.

The study was conducted among more than 3 000 graduate professionals by PPS. Macy Seperepere, manager of professional associations at PPS, said the results indicate that most professionals were proud of what they did and the fact they helped to make South Africa a better place for all its citizens.

“Monetary reward is not high on their priority list as only 19% listed earning capacity as a factor that has a positive effect on their confidence.”

Of the 27% who were not confident about the future of their profession, the prevalent factors contributing towards their negativity were external influences, said Seperepere. “Political issues (42%) was the biggest concern, followed by economic conditions (27%).”

When breaking the responses down by age, 21% who were positive were between the ages 20-30 and 16% aged 60 and above. When it comes to encouraging their children to enter their specific profession, Seperepere said 55% of the respondents indicated that they would want their children to follow in their footsteps.

“A total of 43% viewed their skills as critically needed and 32% would want their children in the same profession because they find it personally rewarding.”