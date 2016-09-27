menu
National 27.9.2016 06:45 pm

I am a miracle worker, says Hlaudi

ANA
Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks at a press conference at the SABC in Auckland Park on 27 September 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks at a press conference at the SABC in Auckland Park on 27 September 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘There is only one Hlaudi. I have my own brain,’ says a defiant Motsoeneng.

Controversial SABC employee Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Tuesday lashed out at his critics after the public broadcaster appointed him back to group executive of corporate affairs position, promising to make his new position “very interesting”.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was caught between a rock and a hard place following the Supreme Court Appeal’s (SCA) decision to deny him leave to appeal a high court ruling invalidating his permanent appointment as chief operations officer (COO) two years ago.

As group executive of corporate affairs, Motsoeneng will oversee all provincial offices of the SABC.

Motsoeneng said other media houses were “malicious” and “misleading to the public” about the high court judgment concerning his employment status. He said the ruling concerned the process of his appointment, not his suitability for the post.

“I accept the court decision that proper process should be followed. And of course I am going to apply for the COO position like any other citizen because I qualify,” Motsoeneng said.

“I believe everywhere I am, I perform miracles, and I will perform miracles in my new position as corporate affairs and make it very interesting. You didn’t know anything about the COO position before I arrived, but now you know about it.”

Motsoeneng criticised those who said he was being manipulated by powerful politicians to use the SABC for their own ends, saying he had his own mind.

“I’m a different animal. People think that because I’m a rural boy then I don’t know what I’m doing. I was not produced by media or individuals. There is only one Hlaudi. I have my own brain,” Motsoeneng said.

SABC acting chief executive, James Aguma, declined to comment on what would happen to Bessie Tugwana, who was appointed head of the SABC’s corporate affairs on August 1.

But Aguma admitted that the board appointed Motsoeneng as it was its prerogative to do so and declined to comment whether his salary package would be downscaled, as the COO position was more lucrative.

Motsoeneng reiterated his commitment to transformation in media in the country, saying he had been “very vocal on these issues”.

“We are going to deal with transformation unapologetically,” Motsoeneng said.

He denied being hands-on in SABC’s newsrooms, saying: “I’m not involved in operational decisions, I’m only involved in strategic decisions.”

Meanwhile, Motsoeneng refused to talk about the R11.4 million bonus he reportedly received in commissions or bonuses for facilitating a R500 million deal with MultiChoice to create SABC channels on DStv, saying: “Don’t go there. You wanna spoil the party. Those are employer-employee issues.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi 27.9.2016
Hlaudi in his hat still in charge at the SABC 27.9.2016
WATCH: SABC to announce ‘major decisions’ on Tuesday 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.