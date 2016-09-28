Furore over ANC meeting with IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has come under severe criticism with fresh calls for it to convene a special national liaison committee session to explain its meeting last week with the ruling African National Congress at its Luthuli House headquarters.

The ANC has confirmed having held the meeting but did not explain its agenda. But weekend media reports claimed the August 3 elections was on the agenda. The reports said some officials were allegedly abused by the ruling party for the poor results that saw it being beaten by the opposition Democratic Alliance in metropolitan municipalities and dropping its overall vote percentage.

NGO the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) yesterday questioned the commission’s integrity and independence following the high-level talks with the ANC. Casac’s secretary, Lawson Naidoo, described the meeting as “highly irregular”, especially that it took place in the aftermath of the local government elections and at the ANC offices rather than the IEC office.

Naidoo questioned why the meeting did not take place at the level of the IEC party liaison committee, an official channel for consultation and co-operation between political parties and the commission on electoral matters.

“Full disclosure of the discussions that took place is essential to protect the independence and integrity of the commission, and to ensure public confidence in the electoral process,” Naidoo said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters condemned what it called the “ANC’s acts of desperation” that constitute the further degeneration of a liberation movement. But the ANC defended its meeting with the IEC, saying all political parties are entitled to request or accept a meeting with the IEC to raise issues of concern, which the IEC is obliged to honour in line with its commitment to accessibility and to perform its functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

“There is nothing irregular nor extraordinary that the ANC has met with the leadership of the IEC,” ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za