menu
Business 27.9.2016 06:53 pm

Prasa owes suppliers and service providers R796m

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Locomotives seen on July 3, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Felix Dlangamandla)

FILE PICTURE: Locomotives seen on July 3, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Felix Dlangamandla)

The Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) owes Transnet and muncipalities some R796 million on accounts that have been outstanding for more than 30 days, and is not sure when it will be able to settle.

The Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) owes Transnet and muncipalities some R796 million on accounts that have been outstanding for more than 30 days, and is not sure when it will be able to settle.

This was according to a response from Transport Minister Dipuo Peters to Democratic Alliance MP Manny de Freitas published on Tuesday.

Her answer gave a breakdown of the debt in question, with the table showing that of that amount, R317 million has been outstanding for more than 180 days.

Peters said it was not clear when the rail agency could pay, and warned that this would remain the case for as long Prasa’s cash flow problems continued.

“At this stage Prasa is unable to give a firm undertaking as to when the outstanding amounts will be settled, however, PRASA is working tirelessly to ensure that it meets its obligations to its creditors.

“As long as Prasa has a cash flow problem, we will be unable to pay service providers on time,” she said.

“The contributory factors of the cash flow challenges include the tough economic climate, the unfunded mandate of Shosholoza Meyl, operational challenges such as the many coaches out of service, train burnings, major service disruptions, fare evasion and vandalism of infrastructure.”

Prasa racked up nearly R14 billion in irregular expenditure during the tenure of former CEO Lucky Motana, with almost of it lost to a controversial contract with Swifambo that would have seen it acquire Spanish locomotives that turned out to be unsuitable for local rail lines.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.