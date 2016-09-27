menu
Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

CNS reporter
One hijacking suspect was killed and another sustained injuries in a shootout with police on New Road, in Midrand. Picture: Midrand Reporter.

Legendary South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka tweeted that the incident was ‘scary’.

One hijacking suspect was killed while another sustained injuries during a shootout in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, this afternoon, reports the Midrand Reporter.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “At approximately 2.30pm, three suspects who had hijacked a Mercedes-Benz panel van in Centurion were involved in a shootout with police.”

Dlamini said police were chasing the suspects at the time of the shootout. “Two suspects were shot, one died at the scene and another was wounded and airlifted to the hospital under police guard.”

He said a third suspect managed to escape. Two firearms, a pistol and R4 rifle were recovered at the scene.

“Police officers were not injured. Only a vehicle was damaged on the side window,” said Dlamini.

According to ER24, the shooting took place on New Road near 11th Road.

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka took to Twitter to say she had survived the shooting. When asked whether she was involved in an attempted hijacking, the singer tweeted that she was next to police when the shooting began.

She tweeted that the incident was scary.

Caxton News Service

