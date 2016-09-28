menu
Stan unlikely to remain the Limpopo man

Alex Matlala
Two groups led by respective ANC provincial bigwigs aim to topple Premier Stan Mathabatha as provincial party leader and premier.

The gloves are off for the position of ANC provincial chairperson, with two warring factions battling it out for the party’s plum job at the upcoming elective conference.

The ANC in Limpopo is likely to host its elective conference before June next year but two groups led by party provincial executive committee bigwigs are already positioning themselves with the sole aim of toppling party provincial chairperson and Premier Stan Mathabatha.

The Citizen understands that the party, which has been united under Mathabatha’s leadership, is currently split down the middle into two warring factions – a move that party provincial spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denies.

But according to those close to the provincial executive committee (PEC), one faction is canvassing for party provincial secretary Nocks Seabi to replace Mathabatha while the other is lobbying for the newly elected provincial treasurer Danny Msiza for the top job.

Seabi is understood to be backed by party deputy provincial chairperson Jerry Ndou together with a host of regional leaders from Mopani and Vhembe.

Msiza is, on the other hand, understood to be enjoying the overwhelming support from Mathabatha and party leaders from Peter Mokaba, Sekhukhune and Waterberg.

Deputy secretary Makoma Makhurupetje, who is allegedly sympathetic to outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma being elected ANC president next year, is understood to be the only PEC member who chose not to throw her full weight behind either of the two grappling elephants in the premiership race.

Political analyst Elvis Masoga described Mathabatha as a good premier and party provincial leader.

