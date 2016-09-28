menu
ANC suggests Solly Msimanga is ‘corrupt’

Rorisang Kgosana
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Christine Vermooten

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Christine Vermooten

The ANC in Tshwane has accused the Democratic Alliance mayor of appointing a number of officials without due process.

The DA-led Tshwane local government has portrayed itself as a corruption-free, non-cadre employment administration, but they are doing exactly what they claim to be fighting against, says Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson councillor Mapiti Matsena.

He levelled this accusation in the Council of Chambers in Pretoria yesterday in response to mayor Solly Msimanga’s appointment of senior council officials.

Matsena accused Msimanga of corruptly appointing Gert Pretorius as chair of chairs, Marietha Aucamp as strategic executive head in the mayor’s office and Tiyiselani Babane as strategic executive head: secretariat of council.

Babane formerly served as a Congress of the People councillor while Aucamp was formerly a regular DA councillor. “When it comes to Babane and Aucamp, their positions were never advertised. The correct processes regarding their appointments were not followed. Msimanga said he would not tolerate cadre-employment but this is typical of a DA-loyal individual,” Matsena said.

Pretorius, introduced to the council as chair of chairs, was not declared as a chairperson of any of the 16 executive committees, a prerequisite for appointment to the said position, Matsena said.

According to legislation, the chair of chairs should be appointed as a full-time councillor with the accompanying salary. “He was not declared as such. The DA-led government treats him as a full-time councillor and have given him an office. It is corrupt,” he said.

Msimanga pointed out that the appointments were only for three months while procedures to advertise the positions was being implemented. He added that the appointments were urgent. Although Matsena contested that, Msimanga reminded him of the rules essentially established in 2012 by Matsena himself.

Reading from the May 31, 2012 provincial gazette by the MEC for local government, Msimanga pointed out that the rule applied for temporary appointments and that relevant remuneration should only commence once the positions are declared.

“This was your own rule. You approved this in 2012,” he told Matsena.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

