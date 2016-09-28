menu
National 28.9.2016 08:05 am

Saboteurs derail DA mayor’s Orange Farm meeting

Steven Tau
FILE PICTURE: Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer)

Mashaba said he had to leave and will look into the possibility of laying criminal charges.

After a planned meeting with Orange Farm residents was sabotaged on Monday, Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba says he will return soon.

The meeting was interrupted by a group of ANC members who allegedly said they did not want to be ruled by the Democratic Alliance.

“I had to leave … but I will also look at options of laying criminal charges,” Mashaba said.

The meeting with residents was to discuss issues ranging from land, housing and service delivery.

“On arrival it was clear that a small group of ANC members, transported in, were intent on disrupting the meeting which was well attended by genuine members of the community.

“The hall had been flooded, the gate had been chained with a padlock and rubbish was strewn all over the hall. On trying to start the meeting, ANC members entered the hall, disrupting the meeting,” he added.

Mashaba said he had been reliably informed that these actions were directed by senior ANC representatives in the area who are councillors.

“I have written to the chief whip of council, Kevin Wax, to initiate an investigation into the conduct of these councillors. I also call on the ANC leadership to immediately investigate what occurred today and take strong action.”

After sabotaging the meeting, the group of ANC members allegedly stormed the offices of Thetha FM community radio station at Eyethu mall. Station manager Kabelo Keogatile said two presenters were ordered to vacate the studio.

“The group in question complained that our station has not been reporting fairly and chose to give the DA more airtime before the local government elections,” said Keogatile.

Local ward councillor Simon Motha could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press yesterday.

