‘We’ll sacrifice 2016 exams’

Incoming University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) student representative council (SRC) president Kefentse Mkhari says students are prepared to sacrifice the coming exams in their struggle for free education for all.

“Revolutions come with certain sacrifices and we are currently fighting for a much greater cause because if we decide to abandon the struggle and sit the exams, what will happen next year?

“We are prepared to sacrifice the exams and hence we are also talking to students and telling them about the importance of this struggle for free education which will benefit many others in years to come,” Mkhari told The Citizen yesterday.

He said they were planning for the national day of action this Friday. “We are busy discussing and mobilising other universities, but I can’t reveal further details except to say that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is among our targets. We are confident that we will emerge victorious in our struggle,” Mkhari added.

The latest spate of free education protests started at Wits last week and spread to other institutions of higher learning after Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande announced that it was up to universities to determine tuition fee increases.

Economic Freedom Fighters Students Command (EFFSC) leader Mpho Morolane said a march to the Union Buildings was in the pipeline.

“Nothing is confirmed but should a decision to that effect be taken, we would not want to expect less than 20 000 students to take part. The struggle for free tertiary education for all will continue, meaning universities will remain shut,” he said.

He said Nzimande’s briefing yesterday, when the minister called for firmer action against protesters who vandalise universities, was a waste of time. “That briefing again just showed how government continues to ignore important issues of education. Instead of coming up with solutions, Blade is just perpetuating unrest in universities… leaving everything in the hands of vice-chancellors will not help.

“The state has an important role to play in this and passing the buck will not help in any way.” Violent protests at the University of Mpumalanga continued yesterday.