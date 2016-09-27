menu
Local News 27.9.2016 10:35 pm

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

ANA
Cavin Johnson and Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Cavin Johnson and Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thobani Kunene’s stoppage-time strike earned Platinum Stars a well-deserved draw against Orlando Pirates in their Absa Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Substitute Thabiso Kutumela gave Pirates a 1-0 lead with a cheeky free kick in the 77th minute, but Kunene headed home from a corner to give Stars a share of the points.

Stars dominated the opening exchanges and looked a lot more threatening than the home side. While Pirates struggled to find their rhythm on attack, Stars managed to string a few passes together in the final third of the pitch.

However, the visitors’ finishing left a lot to be desired, as Stars’ attacking midfielder Robert N’gambi fired one of their chances wide from the edge of the Pirates area in the 13th minute.

Pirates’ first real chance of the match came in the 23rd minute when midfielder Oupa Manyisa drilled the ball wide of the post. N’gambi then tried his luck from range soon afterwards as well, but he also failed to find the back of the net.

Stars threatened again in the 39th minute when Ndumiso Mabena took a shot from just outside the box. However, the former Pirates striker also fired wide of the target.

Pirates were a lot better in the second half, especially after the introduction of Kutumela, who gave them a bit more drive and purpose on attack.

The Buccaneers forced Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela into a double save on the hour mark. First, the goalkeeper saved Mpho Makola’s shot, before getting down quickly to prevent Kutumela from scoring.

Mabena then came close to giving Stars the lead in the 70th minute when he smashed his shot onto the frame of the Pirates goal.

Pirates, though, would open the scoring seven minutes later. After Kutumela was fouled outside the Stars penalty area, the young attacker dusted himself off and sneaked the ball underneath the Stars wall to give the home side the lead.

Pirates’ in-form striker Tendai Ndoro could have doubled their lead soon afterwards, but he shot wide after a lovely turn inside the Stars area.

However, Stars would finally get the reward for their endeavour in stoppage time when Kunene scored the equaliser with a header from Mabena’s corner.

Related Stories
City holds Highlands to a draw 27.9.2016
Jembula sinks Maritzburg 27.9.2016
Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Platinum Stars 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Larsen shown the door at Arrows?
Phakaaathi

Larsen shown the door at Arrows?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

Masango set to jon SuperSport in January?
Phakaaathi

Masango set to jon SuperSport in January?

poll

results

Pirates 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 P City
Highlands Park 1-1 CT City
Celtic 1-2 Arrows
Click to see full results

fixtures

Chiefs vs FS Stars
Arrows vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Arrows 4 9
2 Orlando Pirates 4 8
3 Cape Town City 5 8
4 Polokwane City 5 8
5 Bidvest Wits 3 7
6 Kaizer Chiefs 4 7
7 Platinum Stars 4 5
8 SuperSport United 4 5
9 Chippa United 2 4
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Baroka FC 4 4
12 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 4 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.