Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

Substitute Thabiso Kutumela gave Pirates a 1-0 lead with a cheeky free kick in the 77th minute, but Kunene headed home from a corner to give Stars a share of the points.

Stars dominated the opening exchanges and looked a lot more threatening than the home side. While Pirates struggled to find their rhythm on attack, Stars managed to string a few passes together in the final third of the pitch.

However, the visitors’ finishing left a lot to be desired, as Stars’ attacking midfielder Robert N’gambi fired one of their chances wide from the edge of the Pirates area in the 13th minute.

Pirates’ first real chance of the match came in the 23rd minute when midfielder Oupa Manyisa drilled the ball wide of the post. N’gambi then tried his luck from range soon afterwards as well, but he also failed to find the back of the net.

Stars threatened again in the 39th minute when Ndumiso Mabena took a shot from just outside the box. However, the former Pirates striker also fired wide of the target.

Pirates were a lot better in the second half, especially after the introduction of Kutumela, who gave them a bit more drive and purpose on attack.

The Buccaneers forced Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela into a double save on the hour mark. First, the goalkeeper saved Mpho Makola’s shot, before getting down quickly to prevent Kutumela from scoring.

Mabena then came close to giving Stars the lead in the 70th minute when he smashed his shot onto the frame of the Pirates goal.

Pirates, though, would open the scoring seven minutes later. After Kutumela was fouled outside the Stars penalty area, the young attacker dusted himself off and sneaked the ball underneath the Stars wall to give the home side the lead.

Pirates’ in-form striker Tendai Ndoro could have doubled their lead soon afterwards, but he shot wide after a lovely turn inside the Stars area.

However, Stars would finally get the reward for their endeavour in stoppage time when Kunene scored the equaliser with a header from Mabena’s corner.