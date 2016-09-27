Jembula sinks Maritzburg

The goal came after 67 minutes by the substitute, who thumped in from 25 yards out in Pietermaritzburg.

It was a result that moved Rise and Shine to fourth on the table, while the Team of Choice drop to 12th.

The visitors started well with Thobani Mncwango enjoying plenty of room on the fringes of the box and the recent Bafana Bafana call-up almost made his mark within 180 seconds when he shot straight at Virgil Vries.

He was again in the mix in the fifth minute after some clever play by Jabu Maluleke put the striker through six yards out, and after a quick turn, he forced Vries to turn wide.

The pressure continued to come from Rise and Shine and Rodney Ramagalela should have made it 1-0 when he intercepted a back pass after 18 minutes, but he instead skewed wide as United were again let off the hook.

Midway through the half, Puleng Tlolane found himself on the end of a right-sided cross by Thabiso Semenya but ended up firing wide. He followed that up with another chance that was hit straight at Vries from outside of the box.

There was finally a chance for the home side on the half-hour – and a golden one too – with last season’s top-scorer Evans Rusike put through on the right by Kurt Lentjies, but the Zimbabwean was poor with his strike as it ended up on the grass embankment behind the goal.

It was goalless at the break and after the restart, Maluleke and Semenya fired just over with long-range efforts for the Limpopo side.

Coach Luc Eymael through on Jembula in the 66th minute and he was rewarded a minute later when the player picked up a second ball cleared to the left and crashed in from 25-yards out – the ball kissing the underside of the crossbar on its way in and leaving Vries a mere spectator.

Mohau Mokate did have a chance from a header in the closing minutes, but the ball was nodded over before Mekoa blazed over as United were easily beaten.