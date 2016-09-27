menu
Local News 27.9.2016 11:15 pm

City holds Highlands to a draw

ANA
Charlton Mashumba of Highlands Park wins possession against Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Cape Town City at Makhulong Stadium on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Charlton Mashumba of Highlands Park wins possession against Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Cape Town City at Makhulong Stadium on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City continued with their solid start to the season when they held Highlands Park to a 1-1 draw at a stormy and wet Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result sees Eric Tinkler’s team having claimed eight points from their opening five games, while the newly-promoted Highlands Park, a very decent looking outfit, have four points from four league games after Tuesday’s draw.

The first half saw the Lions of the North on top, the Cape side unable to show the same kind of intensity and purpose they did in last Friday’s derby win over Ajax.

The hosts had their first chance in the 10th minute, but Collins Mbesuma sent his shot wide of goal. Brandon Theron was causing all sorts of problems for the Cape Town City defence, and it was a 16th minute cross from the former Milano winger that provided the next chance, but Mbesuma was indecisive with his header.

Another opportunity arose 10 minutes later when Charlton Mahumba fired a shot in from the edge of the area, but Shu-aib Walters was well-positioned to make the save.

All City could muster from the opening half was a couple of shots from Matthew Sim and Lehlohonolo Majoro in the last five minutes of the half, but both went wide.

Khethukuthula Zwane looked set to open the scoring on 60 minutes after another superb ball from Theron found him at the back post, but Walters made an excellent stop with his feet.

The opening goal, in the 69th minute, was created via some neat inter-passing but was ultimately a moment of individual brilliance as Lebogang Manyama picked the ball up 30-yards out before brilliantly curling the ball around the outstretched fingers of Tapuwa Kapini and in at the far post.

But the lead was only to last three minutes, Mbesuma showing all of his class when he ran on to a route one ball and from a tight angle, fired in a superb half-volley which flew across Walters and into the net.

The Lions of the North had a few glimpses at a late winner, but Mahumba narrowly missed at the far post with an angled drive after a powerful run, while at the other end of the park, Judas Moseamedi was denied by Kapini.

Although City had looked stronger in the second half, it was probably Tinkler who would have been the happier of the two coaches with the point earned, based on the amount of chances Allan Freese’s men had.

Related Stories
Jembula sinks Maritzburg 27.9.2016
Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates 27.9.2016
Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Platinum Stars 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Larsen shown the door at Arrows?
Phakaaathi

Larsen shown the door at Arrows?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

Masango set to jon SuperSport in January?
Phakaaathi

Masango set to jon SuperSport in January?

poll

results

Pirates 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 P City
Highlands Park 1-1 CT City
Celtic 1-2 Arrows
Click to see full results

fixtures

Chiefs vs FS Stars
Arrows vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Arrows 4 9
2 Orlando Pirates 3 7
3 Bidvest Wits 3 7
4 Kaizer Chiefs 4 7
5 Cape Town City 4 7
6 SuperSport United 4 5
7 Polokwane City 4 5
8 Chippa United 2 4
9 Platinum Stars 3 4
10 Baroka FC 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 4 4
12 Highlands Park 3 3
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 4 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.