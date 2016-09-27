City holds Highlands to a draw

The result sees Eric Tinkler’s team having claimed eight points from their opening five games, while the newly-promoted Highlands Park, a very decent looking outfit, have four points from four league games after Tuesday’s draw.

The first half saw the Lions of the North on top, the Cape side unable to show the same kind of intensity and purpose they did in last Friday’s derby win over Ajax.

The hosts had their first chance in the 10th minute, but Collins Mbesuma sent his shot wide of goal. Brandon Theron was causing all sorts of problems for the Cape Town City defence, and it was a 16th minute cross from the former Milano winger that provided the next chance, but Mbesuma was indecisive with his header.

Another opportunity arose 10 minutes later when Charlton Mahumba fired a shot in from the edge of the area, but Shu-aib Walters was well-positioned to make the save.

All City could muster from the opening half was a couple of shots from Matthew Sim and Lehlohonolo Majoro in the last five minutes of the half, but both went wide.

Khethukuthula Zwane looked set to open the scoring on 60 minutes after another superb ball from Theron found him at the back post, but Walters made an excellent stop with his feet.

The opening goal, in the 69th minute, was created via some neat inter-passing but was ultimately a moment of individual brilliance as Lebogang Manyama picked the ball up 30-yards out before brilliantly curling the ball around the outstretched fingers of Tapuwa Kapini and in at the far post.

But the lead was only to last three minutes, Mbesuma showing all of his class when he ran on to a route one ball and from a tight angle, fired in a superb half-volley which flew across Walters and into the net.

The Lions of the North had a few glimpses at a late winner, but Mahumba narrowly missed at the far post with an angled drive after a powerful run, while at the other end of the park, Judas Moseamedi was denied by Kapini.

Although City had looked stronger in the second half, it was probably Tinkler who would have been the happier of the two coaches with the point earned, based on the amount of chances Allan Freese’s men had.