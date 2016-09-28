MTN denies claim it moved $14bn illegally from Nigeria

MTN Group on Wednesday released a statement denying reports that its Nigerian unit had illegally repatriated around $14 billion out of the country.

The company said the reports referred to allegations made on the floor of the Nigerian Senate that MTN Nigeria (MTNN) had illegally repatriated $13.92 billion out of Nigeria over a period of 10 years in collusion with a number of commercial banks.

MTNN chief executive Ferdi Moolman said: “The allegations made against MTNN are completely unfounded and without any merit.”

– African News Agency (ANA)