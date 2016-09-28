menu
Florida KFC engulfed by fire

he Florida Fire Department and JMPD officials were on scene. Photo: Supplied

The outlet’s deep fryer caused the fire.

The Florida Park KFC on the West Rand, Gauteng, was engulfed in fire early on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called out to a fire at the outlet when the fire started at about 3am, according to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, Roodepoort Record reported.

Florida Police and JMPD also attended the scene to assist.

The fast-food establishment offers a 24-hour service, and staff members on duty quickly evacuated when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

“The deep fryer was the cause of the fire, and emergency services are still assessing the damage it caused,” Mulaudzi said.

– Caxton News Service

