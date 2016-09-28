Cassper, Black Coffee receive MTV Europe Music Awards nod

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo and Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo have been nominated in the Best African Act category for the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The awards, set to take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in November, will see the duo go against other African greats Alikiba, Olamide and Wizkid. Micasa and Mafikizolo have previously been nominated for the awards, with Freshlyground once bringing the award back home.

Congratulations to the Mama I made It hitmaker and the DJ, keep representing Mzansi well.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best African Act:

Alikiba

Black Coffee

Cassper Nyovest

Olamide

Wizkid

Best UK and Ireland Act:

Adele

Coldplay

Little Mix

Years & Years

Zayn

Best Canadian Act:

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best US Act:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Charlie Puth

Kanye West

twenty one pilots

Best Song:

Adele – “Hello”

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)”

Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work”

Best Video:

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Coldplay – “Up&Up”

Kanye West – “Famous”

Tame Impala – “The Less I Know the Better”

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – “Starboy”

Best Female:

Adele

Beyoncé

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Sia

Best Male:

Calvin Harris

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Live:

Adele

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Green Day

twenty one pilots

Best New:

Bebe Rexha

DNCE

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

Zara Larsson

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande

Fifth Harmony

Justin Bieber

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Best Rock:

Coldplay

Green Day

Metallica

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Alternative:

Kings of Leon

Radiohead

Tame Impala

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Future

G-Eazy

Kanye West

Wiz Khalifa

Best Electronic:

Afrojack

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Best Push:

Alessia Cara

Anne-Marie

Bebe Rexha

Blossoms

Charlie Puth

DNCE

Dua Lipa

Elle King

Halsey

Jack Garratt

Jonas Blue

Lukas Graham

Biggest Fans:



Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Shawn Mendes

Best World Stage:

Duran Duran – Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)

Ellie Goulding – Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)

Jess Glynne – Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)

Martin Garrix – Isle of MTV, Malta (2015)

One Republic – MTV Evolution, Philippines (2016)

Tinie Tempah – MTV Crashes, Plymouth (2015)

Tomorrowland – Belgium (2016)

Wiz Khalifa – Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)