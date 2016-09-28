Cassper, Black Coffee receive MTV Europe Music Awards nod

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo and Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo have been nominated in the Best African Act category for the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
The awards, set to take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in November, will see the duo go against other African greats Alikiba, Olamide and Wizkid. Micasa and Mafikizolo have previously been nominated for the awards, with Freshlyground once bringing the award back home.
Congratulations to the Mama I made It hitmaker and the DJ, keep representing Mzansi well.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best African Act:
Alikiba
Black Coffee
Cassper Nyovest
Olamide
Wizkid
Best UK and Ireland Act:
Adele
Coldplay
Little Mix
Years & Years
Zayn
Best Canadian Act:
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best US Act:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Charlie Puth
Kanye West
twenty one pilots
Best Song:
Adele – “Hello”
Justin Bieber – “Sorry”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)”
Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work”
Best Video:
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Coldplay – “Up&Up”
Kanye West – “Famous”
Tame Impala – “The Less I Know the Better”
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – “Starboy”
Best Female:
Adele
Beyoncé
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Sia
Best Male:
Calvin Harris
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Live:
Adele
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Green Day
twenty one pilots
Best New:
Bebe Rexha
DNCE
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
Zara Larsson
Best Pop:
Ariana Grande
Fifth Harmony
Justin Bieber
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Best Rock:
Coldplay
Green Day
Metallica
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Alternative:
Kings of Leon
Radiohead
Tame Impala
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Best Hip Hop:
Drake
Future
G-Eazy
Kanye West
Wiz Khalifa
Best Electronic:
Afrojack
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Best Push:
Alessia Cara
Anne-Marie
Bebe Rexha
Blossoms
Charlie Puth
DNCE
Dua Lipa
Elle King
Halsey
Jack Garratt
Jonas Blue
Lukas Graham
Biggest Fans:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Shawn Mendes
Best World Stage:
Duran Duran – Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)
Ellie Goulding – Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)
Jess Glynne – Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)
Martin Garrix – Isle of MTV, Malta (2015)
One Republic – MTV Evolution, Philippines (2016)
Tinie Tempah – MTV Crashes, Plymouth (2015)
Tomorrowland – Belgium (2016)
Wiz Khalifa – Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)