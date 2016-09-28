menu
Jewellery scammers ‘sent to give massages’

Nameera Sarjoo
A cellphone phishing scam. Picture Neil McCartney

Police are appealing to the public to not allow anyone access to their homes unless they know who they are.

Ladysmith police in KwaZulu-Natal are appealing to the public to be aware of a scam currently doing the rounds in which residents are being targeted by suspects who steal their jewellery and cash.

This after an 85-year-old resident was approached at her home in Kandahar Avenue by a woman dressed in Muslim attire, Ladysmith Gazette reported.

The woman claimed to have been sent to assist the sick resident and give her a massage. While massaging her, the woman asked for a piece of gold to massage with, and the resident handed over a piece of jewellery.

Later, the woman made excuses that she needed water and a cold drink.

The resident left the woman alone to fetch the items. Upon returning to the bedroom, the resident was told to wait inside while the woman went to fetch massage oil from her car.

The woman never returned and later the resident realised she had stolen her jewellery and cash.

Police are appealing to the public not to allow anyone access to your home unless you know exactly who they are.

– Caxton News Service

 

