Blood shortage not caused by #FeesMustFall protest, says SANBS

With the ongoing #FeesMustFall protests painted as major contributors of the current blood stock shortage, South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has, however, disputed the issue but nonetheless appealed to the general public to donate more blood.

SANBS spokesperson Vanessa Raju said: “We do have a major critical blood shortage in the country now, but we cannot say the students are the major cause for this, as they are able to donate in our other designated centres even after protesting. The 16- to 23-year age group contributes 40% of the blood in our banks, yes, and them protesting prevents us from using our mobile centres at varsities to get blood, but surely they can go to other centres and donate. We were already facing a crisis. Not all in that age group are at varsity who donate blood.”

“Looking into the #FeesMustFall protest, normally we visit the institutions for blood donation, but at this stage we are unable to, and considering that the schools would be closing soon and exams too approaching, it will and has an impact on the blood banks, and October is a month where we need to be 100% sure that our banks are ready for the festive season, too,” Raju said.

“Think of the patients lying in hospitals who await blood transfusion. Some die before the blood bag gets to them, so it is everyone’s duty nationwide to take this upon themselves and go to nearest blood centres and donate,” Raju added.

Currently the SANBS has a blood stock supply of only 1.9 days, instead of 5 days as it is supposed to be, and sitting on that, the country is facing a major shortfall.

“The general public is urged to donate, shortage or no shortage, as this will keep our blood banks full even in cases of crisis,” Raju added.

“One should donate at least once in every 56 days a year or four times a year, and we will be in good supply nationally,” Raju said.

Raju further stated: “Generally the blood bank dips throughout the year, for example, during Easter or festive seasons, as we face a lot of accidents, and much blood is needed, so we ought to donate to curb the shortages.

“Basically, people who are eligible to donate are from the ages of 16-65 years and weighing above 50kgs, healthy and leading a sexually safe lifestyle,” she concluded.

Some claimed on social media that #FeesMustfall protests were to blame for blood shortages and had this to say:

