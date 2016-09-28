This weekend the Symphony Wine Festival returns to Montecasino, but the event is about something other than wine. Central to the festival is the Johannesburg Symphony Orchestra, who will be playing eight sessions over the three days with their Classic Meets Pop sessions. Who doesn’t like wine with a soundtrack? In addition to leading wine estates, guests can look forward to a fantastic range of exhibitors from all over the country.

This year, in addition to the sessions played by the Johannesburg Symphony Orchestra, there is an exciting lineup of artists to entertain guests at the 2016 Symphony Wine Festival. The following artists and bands have already been confirmed: The Motherland (Unplugged) , Kylie Unsworth, Cindy Alter (From Clout), Justin Serrao and Will Rayz.

As we head into summer, where quality time is spent outside, also get ready for the Pure & Crafted SA, a two-day music and motorcycle festival featuring South Africa’s top music acts, artisanal food, craft beer and gin, an exclusive selection of premium wines and champagnes, motorcycle displays, outrides and stunt shows set in Muldersdrift.

Inspired by the Berlin Pure & Crafted Festival, the local event is a celebration of the burgeoning subculture celebrating motorcycle heritage, as well as all things artisanal and South African in music, food and family entertainment. Exciting times ahead, friends.