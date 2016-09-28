menu
Local News 28.9.2016 10:42 am

Manyama confident of Cape Town City’s rise

Phakaaathi Reporter
Charlton Mashumba of Highlands Park wins possession against Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Cape Town City at Makhulong Stadium on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City captain Lebohang Manyama says there is still a lot of work they need to do for the team to perform at its best.

Manyama scored his first goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw for his side at the Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday evening. The former SuperSport United midfielder put the ball in the back of the net from a long-range striker from outside the penalty box, and the skipper thanked his teammates for encouraging him to shoot from range.

“It was a very tough game. I mean, it’s never easy playing away from home. With the games we’ve played over the past two weeks, we haven’t had it easy,” Manyama told SuperSport.

“But we have to soldier on, and unfortunately we conceded from a mistake that we spoke about. But it’s a learning curve, we have to learn from these things.

“At least we came here and took a point; we didn’t lose. We can only learn from our mistake and keep on soldiering on.”

“The guys have been telling me to ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’ [because] I shoot like that at training,” he said.

“But I’m that kind of player who always wants to pass and create, so [last night] I thought, ‘why not?'”

