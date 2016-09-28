N West police arrest two men for alleged cattle theft

North West police have on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing cattle and sheep worth R169 000 in Klerksdorp.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the men were arrested on Tuesday.

“The suspects, aged 47 and 38, were arrested during a joint operation in Klerksdorp after being found in possession of 26 cattle and 18 sheep worth R169 000. The police urge livestock owners in Lichtenburg, Bloemhof and Wolmaransstad to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Tshwanelo Galehose on 082 370 8509 for enquiries or identification,” she said.

The pair is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)