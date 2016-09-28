menu
National 28.9.2016 10:52 am

N West police arrest two men for alleged cattle theft

ANA
Police captain arrested among robbers.

Police captain arrested among robbers.

The pair is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

North West police have on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing cattle and sheep worth R169 000 in Klerksdorp.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the men were arrested on Tuesday.

“The suspects, aged 47 and 38, were arrested during a joint operation in Klerksdorp after being found in possession of 26 cattle and 18 sheep worth R169 000. The police urge livestock owners in Lichtenburg, Bloemhof and Wolmaransstad to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Tshwanelo Galehose on 082 370 8509 for enquiries or identification,” she said.

The pair is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Private sector expected to transfer economic ownership to blacks – Zuma 28.9.2016
The deadly reality of illegal mining 28.9.2016
Porsche 718 Cayman ticks right boxes 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.