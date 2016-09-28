Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

Social media just can’t stop raving about how baeable former kwaito star Mdu is, and who could blame anyone for noticing?

Another Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela in attendance at the Mandoza memorial #MandozaMemorial #MandozaTribute #MM pic.twitter.com/j6B11TjFGi — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 21, 2016

The issue of Mdu’s fineness is up for discussion since he emerged last week to show off that he’s aging well. It all started when, after Mandoza’s passing, Mdu was invited to give interviews. The two Soweto-born kwaito legends had collaborated in their heyday and individually pioneered the kwaito movement.

After appearing on TV, social media was abuzz with how good Mdu looked. DJ Sbu said he was even considering doing a slot on his radio show just to discuss Mdu’s baeability.

And the buzz hasn’t ended there because Twitter is still wondering if Mdu can appear on TV screens more often. We couldn’t agree more!

How does Mdu Masilela just show up one day all baeable? SAn women never espedit. All bearded up. M-D-U is back! 😉 pic.twitter.com/OszHgWGOWO — Tselane Lesemela (@tselie) September 23, 2016

Mdu Masilela is looking like such a fireflame🔥😍 — Sdudla Mafehlefeezy♥ (@lulu_luwela) September 23, 2016

We need to c Mdu masilela on our screens, can't let all that hotness go to waste..and he must be declared a National treasure..ohhh lawd. — Dr Lsg Mekana. (@sweetlutho) September 23, 2016

Mdu Masilela can get it #YONKE 😋👅👄Check Check Check those legs ✅ https://t.co/EhGvP2KWN8 — Zamangwanya (@Zamangwanya) September 23, 2016