Celebrities 28.9.2016 11:43 am

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

Citizen Reporter
Mdu Masilela. Image via Twitter.

Mdu Masilela. Image via Twitter.

Let’s be real, we haven’t been checking for Mdu Masilela in a while, but since his reappearance, we couldn’t help but notice how good he looked.

Social media just can’t stop raving about how baeable former kwaito star Mdu is, and who could blame anyone for noticing?

The issue of Mdu’s fineness is up for discussion since he emerged last week to show off that he’s aging well. It all started when, after Mandoza’s passing, Mdu was invited to give interviews. The two Soweto-born kwaito legends had collaborated in their heyday and individually pioneered the kwaito movement.

After appearing on TV, social media was abuzz with how good Mdu looked. DJ Sbu said he was even considering doing a slot on his radio show just to discuss Mdu’s baeability.

And the buzz hasn’t ended there because Twitter is still wondering if Mdu can appear on TV screens more often. We couldn’t agree more!

Mdu

