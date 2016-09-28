menu
Business News 28.9.2016

ArcerlorMittal SA announces terms of B-BBEE deal

ANA

South Africa’s largest steel producer ArcerlorMittal says it has started on a path of B-BBEE transformation in all aspects of its business to ensure sustainable growth.

ArcelorMittal on Wednesday announced the terms of their long-awaited empowerment deal that was part of their agreement with government to ensure support for the sustainability of the industry.

They said together with government, they recognised that the existence of local steel producing capacity and capability would be a significant advantage in contributing to the future economic growth and infrastructure development of South Africa in a cost-effective manner, if the current industry challenges were managed effectively.

Therefore, Likamva Resources – Arcelormittal’s local empowerment partner – would take a 17 percent stake in the company through a special purpose vehicle, Amandla We Nsimbi.

Likamva is a 100% black-owned company, with black women shareholders of 58 percent, and comprises a diverse and broad spectrum of business leaders, black industrialists and new entrants.

Another 5.1 percent stake would go to ArcelorMittal’s employees and management through ArcelorMittal’s Employee Empowerment Share Trust.

ArcelorMittal’s Employee Empowerment Share Trust has been set up for full-time permanently employed management and non-management employees of all job grades of the company who are not serving their notice periods.

ArcelorMittal said its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partner and its Employee Empowerment Share Trust would be restricted from disposing of their shares for a period of 10 years in a bid to promote long-term sustainable B-BBEE ownership.

The steel producer said it had started on a path of B-BBEE transformation in all aspects of its business to ensure sustainable growth and to facilitate participation by all of its stakeholders, including communities, in such growth.

– African News Agency (ANA)

