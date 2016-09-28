Mlambo – Anything is possible

The 25 year-old has made an instant impact since joining Wits from Chippa United this season, starting four of Wits’ six matches so far this season, though he did also pick up a red card that saw him suspended for the other two games.

“Anything is possible, I didn’t have high expectations (when I joined) but with hard work and support it can definitely pan out for you,” said Mlambo this week.

“It is important to be in a first cup final. A lot of PSL players haven’t played in a final. Even though I haven’t been in the Premier League long, it is a blessing for me.”

Mlambo says that Wits coach Gavin Hunt has played a big part in his fast start.

“He did a great job in helping me and he still is … he always guides me and shows me were to be and what to do,” adds Mlambo.