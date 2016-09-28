menu
Local News 28.9.2016 11:22 am

Mlambo – Anything is possible

Jonty Mark
Xola Mlambo of Wits during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 2nd Leg match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Xola Mlambo of Wits during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 2nd Leg match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo is delighted to be playing in his first cup final, when the Clever Boys take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The 25 year-old has made an instant impact since joining Wits from Chippa United this season, starting four of Wits’ six matches so far this season, though he did also pick up a red card that saw him suspended for the other two games.

“Anything is possible, I didn’t have high expectations (when I joined) but with hard work and support it can definitely pan out for you,” said Mlambo this week.

“It is important to be in a first cup final. A lot of PSL players haven’t played in a final. Even though I haven’t been in the Premier League long, it is a blessing for me.”

Mlambo says that Wits coach Gavin Hunt has played a big part in his fast start.

“He did a great job in helping me and he still is … he always guides me and shows me were to be and what to do,” adds Mlambo.

 

Related Stories
Manyama confident of Cape Town City’s rise 28.9.2016
REVEALED: Why the Wits/Pirates game was postponed 28.9.2016
Mweene still safe at Sundowns 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

Jembula sinks Maritzburg
Phakaaathi

Jembula sinks Maritzburg

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

poll

results

Pirates 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 P City
Highlands Park 1-1 CT City
Celtic 1-2 Arrows
Click to see full results

fixtures

FS Stars vs Chiefs
Arrows vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Arrows 4 9
2 Orlando Pirates 4 8
3 Cape Town City 5 8
4 Polokwane City 5 8
5 Bidvest Wits 3 7
6 Kaizer Chiefs 4 7
7 Platinum Stars 4 5
8 SuperSport United 4 5
9 Chippa United 2 4
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Baroka FC 4 4
12 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 4 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.