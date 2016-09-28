Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

Model and TV presenter Minenhle Dlamini is rapper Cassper Nyovest’s dream woman, according to a line in one of his songs, where he sings that he wants to marry her.

But it seems the song was not enough, as Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has asked Emtee to compose a song specifically for Minnie like he did for Pearl Thusi.

In response to the request, an account belonging to Gpaul, a rapper from KwaDukuza, alleged Mbalula paid the Emtee R800 000 to compose a song for his “crush” Minnie Dlamini.

The model saw the tweet and set the record straight, calling the Twitter user a liar.

Emtee has not responded to the minister’s request, but we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a Minnie Dlamini song in the future.

The model posts beautiful pictures of herself everyday, but the one she posted on Tuesday set tongues wagging. She posted a picture wearing a tight dress that showed her beautiful body, and the sports minister was so impressed, he retweeted the picture.

