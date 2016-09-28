Private sector expected to transfer economic ownership to blacks – Zuma

President Jacob Zuma told a gathering of black business people the private sector was expected to transfer skills and economic ownership and control to them.

Speaking at the Black Business Council (BBC) Awards Gala Dinner in Sandton on Tuesday, Zuma said: “The private sector is expected to share and transfer economic ownership, control and the necessary skills and capabilities to black people.”

The gathering included BBC president Dr Danisa Baloyi, billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, cabinet ministers Lindiwe Zulu, Malusi Gigaba and Nathi Mthethwa as well as African Nation Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Zuma said: “Our black economic empowerment and affirmative action policies must open doors and remove impediments, both historical and current, visible and invisible, which inhibit the black majority from participating and benefiting from the activities of the economy.”

He said for the country to succeed, both the public and the private sectors needed to institutionalise the policy and implement it.

“We are impressed by the cooperation of the international investor community. We have found that most investors only want certainty and clarity. They want to know how the policy works and what is expected from them. They are not opposed to reversing the legacy of the apartheid past.”

Zuma said the BBC has an important role to play in championing economic transformation in South Africa.

“You have a responsibility to work with the democratic state to ensure that the objectives that guided our struggle for liberation are met,” said the president.

“This evening you have decided to honour trailblazers and outstanding black leaders who have played a prominent role in opening up the space for black people to enter the business arena. In this way, you have reminded us of the progress that has been made against all odds by black entrepreneurs.”

He said for any economy to succeed the majority of the citizens must play a “meaningful role” beyond being workers. They must participate also as owners, executives and senior managers and also as policymakers in the economy.

Zuma said since coming to power in 1994, the ANC government recognised the imperative to de-racialise the ownership and control of the economy.

“The guide in this regard is the clarion call in the Freedom Charter that the People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth. We are guided by the need to promote inclusive growth and to create decent employment. We also need to eliminate poverty and deal decisively with extreme inequalities in our society.”

Zuma said as part of promoting economic transformation and inclusive growth, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy was designed and was being implemented.

He said the B-BBEE policy was not designed “just for government to say it is doing something”.

“Our black economic empowerment and affirmative action policies must open doors and remove impediments, both historical and current, visible and invisible, which inhibit the black majority from participating and benefiting from the activities of the economy.”

Zuma said for the B-BBEE policy to succeed in the public sector, government must use its procurement muscle to sustain and grow black businesses.

Annually, through the public sector procurement system, government spends about R500 billion on goods and services and construction works alone.

“In this regard, the buying power of the state is a powerful economic transformation tool. It can and must be used to advance black economic empowerment.”

Zuma said in the past five years, as part of advancing BBBEE procurement, government amended the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) to provide for Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) preference points.

“We thought this would work and would make an impact. However, you pointed out that it does not work. We are now aware of the shortcomings. We agree that the BEE preference points system prescribed in the PPPFA is rigid and is not responsive to government objectives,” said Zuma.

“Due to the shortcomings, the preferential procurement regulations have failed to substantially reshape the skewed ownership and control of the South African economy.”

He said it was the intention of government to repeal the PPPFA and to introduce a more flexible preferential procurement framework that is responsive to government objectives.

“In this regard, the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act will be repealed by the Public Procurement Act. The Public Procurement Bill is now going through the different government stakeholder engagement processes before it is tabled in parliament. This is targeted for early 2017. I trust that the BBC has made its inputs to the National Treasury.”

– African News Agency (ANA)