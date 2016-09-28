menu
Five facts you need to know about Hlaudi’s new post

Bernice Maune
Former Chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File picture: Alaister Russell

Everything you need to know about Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s controversial appointment that was announced recently.

  1. There wasn’t a clear interview process to reappoint Motsoeneng, as the SABC merely removed the person who was the group corporate affairs executive and replaced them with him. Speaking to 702, Motsoeneng declined to answer if he had been interviewed for the position, referring radio presenter Xolani Gwala to the SABC.
  2. On what happened to the former group corporate affair executive Sully Motsweni, Motsoeneng again would not comment. He said as an employee of the SABC, he would go where he was appointed, implying she would also do the same.

    Sully Motsweni, previously held Motsoeneng’s new post.

  3. Public protector Thuli Madonsela is challenging Motsoeneng’s appointment and says she will probe it. Motsoeneng, however, says he is unaware of any new investigation, further accusing Madonsela of tarnishing his image.
  4. The SABC is finalising the application process for the chief operations officer position, which was held by Motsoeneng. Motsoeneng has confidently expressed his intention to apply, casting doubt on the validity and fairness of the process, since he once held it and is regarded as a frontrunner by virtue of his experience and positioning at the SABC.
  5. His new duties will include overseeing various stakeholders involved at the SABC and ensuring the production of content in different provinces.

