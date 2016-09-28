menu
National 28.9.2016 11:58 am

Two nabbed with R4.5m worth of abalone

ANA
The police have arrested two suspects and seized R4.5 million worth of abalone in Gordon's Bay, Eastern Cape PIC supplied by : SAPS

The police have arrested two suspects and seized R4.5 million worth of abalone in Gordon's Bay, Eastern Cape PIC supplied by : SAPS

Two suspects were arrested by the Hawks, the SAPS and the department of fisheries and forestry.

A search-and-seizure operation has resulted in a bust of abalone worth R4.5 Million in Gordon’s Bay, Eastern Cape.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 28, were arrested by members of the Hawks, the SAPS’ K9 and the department of fisheries and forestry. The team seized equipment and 26 015 units of dried abalone valued at more than R4.5 million.

Captain Lloyd Ramovha said “the suspects, a Chinese and Zimbabwean nationals were found in the house allegedly used as an illegal abalone-processing facility”.

Ramovha said they would continue “to dismantle clandestine laboratories in intensified endeavours to rid our coastal lines of this scourge”.

The two suspects are expected to make an appearance in the Strand Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for contravention of the Living Marine Resources Act.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.