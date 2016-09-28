Two nabbed with R4.5m worth of abalone

A search-and-seizure operation has resulted in a bust of abalone worth R4.5 Million in Gordon’s Bay, Eastern Cape.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 28, were arrested by members of the Hawks, the SAPS’ K9 and the department of fisheries and forestry. The team seized equipment and 26 015 units of dried abalone valued at more than R4.5 million.

Captain Lloyd Ramovha said “the suspects, a Chinese and Zimbabwean nationals were found in the house allegedly used as an illegal abalone-processing facility”.

Ramovha said they would continue “to dismantle clandestine laboratories in intensified endeavours to rid our coastal lines of this scourge”.

The two suspects are expected to make an appearance in the Strand Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for contravention of the Living Marine Resources Act.

– African News Agency (ANA)