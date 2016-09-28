menu
Local News 28.9.2016 11:33 am

Mhlongo wish he could trade award for three points

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Brighton Mhlongo of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper ‎Brighton Mhlongo displayed another exceptional performance for the Buccaneers making numerous saves to ensure Platinum Stars does not get a second goal in their 1-1 draw in a league encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mhlongo was subsequently awarded with the man-of-the-match accolade, however, the Pirates shot-stopper said he wish he could exchange the award for maximum points.

“I would trade this man-of-the-match award for the three points all day, any day,” said Mhlongo. “I want to thank the coach for believing in me and pushing me when I was down. We conceded from a lapse in concentration and that’s something we need to work on and we will. But we’ll keep working hard & improving, this team is a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The draw was Pirates second in four games, having won the other two games. They are now on eight points on the league standings.

