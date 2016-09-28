menu
National 28.9.2016 12:26 pm

Watch: Right2Know calls for SABC boycott

Picture: Tracy-Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy-Lee Stark

Freedom of speech activists are calling on advertisers and South Africans in general to stand up against the SABC and Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Marchers under the banner of the Right2Know Campaign took to the streets on Wednesday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the SABC and the way it is being run.

Protesters said they were tired of financial mismanagement at the public broadcaster and are asking for major advertisers to stop supporting the “propaganda machine” of government.

Picture: Tracy-Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy-Lee Stark

ALSO READ: I am a miracle worker, says Hlaudi

They were at Bank City in central Johannesburg, and protesters asked FNB in particular to reconsider its position on advertising. They then marched to the offices of SAB. The company’s shareholders have just approved a deal for SABMiller to merge with AB Inbev to form the world’s biggest brewing company, which will be called AB Inbev.

Former chief operating officer of the SABC Hlaudi Motsoeneng announced yesterday that he would soon be reapplying for his old job and was confident that he’d get it back. In the meantime, he’s taken the position of head of corporate affairs.

ALSO READ: Thuli not done with ‘dishonest’ Hlaudi

WATCH THE PROTEST VIDEO:

