menu
National 28.9.2016 03:52 pm

Teenagers arrested after stabbing, robbing woman

Jason Milford

The suspects were nabbed following a foot chase.

Four teenagers have been arrested after a woman was stabbed and robbed in Greenwood Park, in Durban.

The suspects aged, between 16 and 17, were caught after Marshall Security and the police were alerted via a neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group on Tuesday. A foot chase led to the arrest of three suspects, Northglen News reported.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for the company, said the teenagers fled in a Toyota Corolla.

“The local neighbourhood watch pursued the vehicle and called for the assistance of the SAPS. When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Ardrossan Road and Chris Hani (North Coast) Road.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested by metro police. Three suspects, however, fled the scene on foot into nearby dense bushes.

“After a foot chase through the nearby bushes, two suspects were tackled and arrested, the third was found hiding in the bushes nearby. A cellphone believed to be the one taken in the robbery was recovered,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.