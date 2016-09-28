Teenagers arrested after stabbing, robbing woman

Four teenagers have been arrested after a woman was stabbed and robbed in Greenwood Park, in Durban.

The suspects aged, between 16 and 17, were caught after Marshall Security and the police were alerted via a neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group on Tuesday. A foot chase led to the arrest of three suspects, Northglen News reported.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for the company, said the teenagers fled in a Toyota Corolla.

“The local neighbourhood watch pursued the vehicle and called for the assistance of the SAPS. When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Ardrossan Road and Chris Hani (North Coast) Road.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested by metro police. Three suspects, however, fled the scene on foot into nearby dense bushes.

“After a foot chase through the nearby bushes, two suspects were tackled and arrested, the third was found hiding in the bushes nearby. A cellphone believed to be the one taken in the robbery was recovered,” he said.

– Caxton News Service