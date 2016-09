Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB INbev) has said on Wednesday its shareholders had approved its merger with SABMiller.

Carlos Brito, AB InBev chief executive, said he was pleased at the vote, which brought the combination one step closer.

AB InBev said the name Anheuser-Busch InBev would be retained following completion of the deal, which is expected on October 10, subject to other approvals being achieved.

– African News Agency (ANA)