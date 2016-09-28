Helen Zille wants stadium to be named after Van Niekerk

Western Cape Premier Hellen Zille has proposed that Cape Town’s Green Point Athletics stadium be renamed after South African Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk.

ALSO READ >>> Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

Zille said Van Niekerk’s accomplishments, including breaking the record in the 400 metres at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, deserved to be honoured.

“These are extraordinary feats, especially for a 24-year-old university student. I believe it would be appropriate to honour Mr Van Niekerk, by renaming the current Green Point Athletics Stadium, after him. He has not only done the country proud, but his home city and province,” Zille said on Wednesday.

“The renaming of the stadium would not only serve as a reminder of his incredible story, but as an inspiration to many other young people – demonstrating that anything is possible, with the right combination of discipline, hard work and dedication.”

Zille said Van Niekerk’s Olympic achievement added to his already impressive accomplishments off the track. Van Niekerk is a student at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.

Zille said she has written to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille proposing the renaming of the stadium.

– African News Agency (ANA)