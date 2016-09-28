BMW, Audi, Mercedes want to build cars that talk

Car makers, as far as I know, spend countless millions each year trying to improve their cars to beat their competition, and the effort behind this struggle is huge. But to make some of the truly impactful changes, some companies are seeing it more beneficial to combine forces and work to raise one another up and forward. Autocar has just uncovered the latest automotive joint task force, and it’s occurring between Germany’s big three.

In order to help cars better understand their surroundings so they may one day drive themselves, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have teamed up to send sensor data to supply a company named Here. Here specialises in connected cars and is also owned by all three automakers. The company’s goal is to use data about a car’s surroundings by taking information picked up by the sensors. Once uploaded to the cloud, the data will be used to help develop more autonomous technology that uses the information gained to pilot themselves more safely. The technology is similar to what Tesla has rolled out with the newest version of its Autopilot system. This deal marks a first of sorts, and not just because of what it’s trying to achieve.