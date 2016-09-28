menu
Motoring News 28.9.2016 01:07 pm

BMW, Audi, Mercedes want to build cars that talk

Ntsako Mthethwa
.

.

If automakers succeed with the deal, other companies could jump on board to help the cause.

Car makers, as far as I know, spend countless millions each year trying to improve their cars to beat their competition, and the effort behind this struggle is huge.
But to make some of the truly impactful changes, some companies are seeing it more beneficial to combine forces and work to raise one another up and forward.
.

.

Autocar has just uncovered the latest automotive joint task force, and it’s occurring between Germany’s big three.
In order to help cars better understand their surroundings so they may one day drive themselves, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have teamed up to send sensor data to supply a company named Here. Here specialises in connected cars and is also owned by all three automakers.
The company’s goal is to use data about a car’s surroundings by taking information picked up by the sensors. Once uploaded to the cloud, the data will be used to help develop more autonomous technology that uses the information gained to pilot themselves more safely.
The technology is similar to what Tesla has rolled out with the newest version of its Autopilot system. This deal marks a first of sorts, and not just because of what it’s trying to achieve.
What’s most impressive about it is that three auto giants that are notorious rivals have teamed up for the greater good, a move that could set the pace for collaboration in the future. If automakers succeed with the deal, other companies could jump on board to help the cause.
Still, one of the main challenges faced by Here is the fact that each car sees the world differently. Even more difficult is the fact that the differences quickly become compounded when crossing different automotive brands.
.

.

To cope, the software gurus at Here will need to normalise the data once it’s in the cloud. Still, at least it now appears that Tesla is not alone when it comes to large scale automaker efforts to map the world for autonomous cars.
Related Stories
Helen Zille wants stadium to be named after Van Niekerk 28.9.2016
Merger with SABMiller one step closer 28.9.2016
Private sector expected to transfer economic ownership to blacks – Zuma 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.