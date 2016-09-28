Education and vaccination are vital to eliminating Rabies

The Global Alliance for Rabies Control has urged for education, vaccination and elimination of Rabies, as it marks World Rabies Day on September 28.

In Gauteng, there have been 38 positive cases of Rabies from April to August 31, according to the chief director of Veterinary Services and Sustainable Resource Management at the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development Dr. Malcolm de Budé.

He said these cases included 28 jackals, one honey badger, two canines, five cattle and two sheep. “32 of the above-mentioned cases occurred in the Randfontein SV area, mainly in Mogale City,” said De Budé.

The high number of jackal cases this year was seen mainly because the outbreaks occurred during the mating season, and the department is working with the University of Pretoria to bring in bait vaccine that will soon be tested. “In the meantime, pets (and cattle and sheep on affected farms) are vaccinated to increase immunity in the animal population, thus preventing spread to humans,” De Budé said.

“A total of 31 310 animals were vaccinated so far this financial year until the end of August 2016.”

He said the annual budget for rabies control, which excludes transport, personnel and laboratory costs, was R497 000.

ALSO READ: More Rabies cases emerge as two people are hospitalised

In an outbreak of rabies, the department investigates, euthanises suspicious animals, submits specimens for laboratory confirmation of diagnosis and identifies the in-contact people to inform the department of health and National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) for post-exposure prophylactic treatment. The immediate area would also be ring-blocked for the vaccination of pets.

De Budé believes the province has, to a large extent, overcome the majority of the challenges of cooperation from communities. Most dog bite cases are reported, which enables preventative treatment measures. “It is also for the same reason that we have not had any human deaths due to rabies since 2010,” he said.

However, De Budé said a challenge in suburban areas is citizen apathy based on a misconception that rabies is a rural disease, and he urged the public to be aware of all animals that show abnormal behaviour.

President of the South African Veterinary Council Dr. Clive Marwick further stressed one of the biggest issues was to educate the population of South Africa to have their pets vaccinated regularly. “Vaccinate all your pets, don’t interact with animals that are acting strangely and get immediate medical care should you be bitten – the human vaccination really works well to prevent rabies,” he said.

ALSO READ: Intensive control strategies decrease locally acquired malaria

ER24 Emergency Medical Services said the viral disease was transmitted to humans mainly through saliva, and people with rabies could experience a number of signs, including headache, fever, muscle weakness and difficulty swallowing, anxiety, fear of water, paralysis and seizures.

– Caxton News Service