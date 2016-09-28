menu
Local News 28.9.2016 01:14 pm

Hlatshwayo positive of Sundowns defeat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits. ©Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix

Bidvest Wits skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo backs his team to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final.

Wits will go up against Sundowns in the MTN 8 final on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, as both sides will look to walk away with R8-million rand prize money.

The Bafana Bafana defender says Pitso Mosimane’s side are not strangers, as they know what to expect from them. The Brazilians and Clever Boys were fighting for the Absa Premiership title last season, finishing first and second respectively.

“We are up against a very good team, with a very good coach, no doubt about that,” the defender told the PSL website.

“But we know what to expect; we know them well. They are not a closed book to us, so we will prepare well, and if we back ourselves, apply ourselves, play to the best of our ability and have 100% focus and concentration, then we have a good chance of winning it.”

