menu
Motoring News 28.9.2016 01:09 pm

2017 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is biggest top athlete

Motoring reporter

Compact performance just got better, as new Works zooms in on racing passion.

Having conquered the small car category, the latest generation of the John Cooper Works models has taken the premium compact segment by storm.

In terms of its exterior dimensions and space, the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is the biggest top athlete in the history of the British brand to date. The bonus – in terms of roominess, everyday practicality and long-distance suitability – offers a new range of opportunities to enjoy the racing passion.

.

.

The distinct vehicle character is given additional emphasis with model-specific standard features, including LED headlamps, MINI Driving Modes, Park Distance Control, Comfort Access, Radio MINI Visual Boost, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and cruise control with brake function.

Also new is the first-ever combination of the 2.0-litre petrol engine developed for John Cooper Works models with the new generation of the all-wheel drive system, ALL4.

The four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology is good for 170kW, 29kW higher than that of the MINI Cooper S Clubman.

There is a new version of the ALL4 system optimised for weight and efficiency, along with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, or an optional eightspeed Steptronic transmission.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is said to be 6.3 seconds for both the manual and automatic models, and a sports exhaust system, Brembo sports brake system, 18- inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and Dynamic Stability Control DSC, including Dynamic Traction Control, Electronic Differential Lock Control and Performance Control are fitted as standard. Dynamic Damper Control and 19-inch light alloy wheels are optional.

damImage.wide._0The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman will be available locally in the second quarter of 2017.

Related Stories
BMW, Audi, Mercedes want to build cars that talk 28.9.2016
Helen Zille wants stadium to be named after Van Niekerk 28.9.2016
Merger with SABMiller one step closer 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.