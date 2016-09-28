2017 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is biggest top athlete

Having conquered the small car category, the latest generation of the John Cooper Works models has taken the premium compact segment by storm.

In terms of its exterior dimensions and space, the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is the biggest top athlete in the history of the British brand to date. The bonus – in terms of roominess, everyday practicality and long-distance suitability – offers a new range of opportunities to enjoy the racing passion.

The distinct vehicle character is given additional emphasis with model-specific standard features, including LED headlamps, MINI Driving Modes, Park Distance Control, Comfort Access, Radio MINI Visual Boost, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and cruise control with brake function.

Also new is the first-ever combination of the 2.0-litre petrol engine developed for John Cooper Works models with the new generation of the all-wheel drive system, ALL4.

The four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology is good for 170kW, 29kW higher than that of the MINI Cooper S Clubman.

There is a new version of the ALL4 system optimised for weight and efficiency, along with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, or an optional eightspeed Steptronic transmission.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is said to be 6.3 seconds for both the manual and automatic models, and a sports exhaust system, Brembo sports brake system, 18- inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and Dynamic Stability Control DSC, including Dynamic Traction Control, Electronic Differential Lock Control and Performance Control are fitted as standard. Dynamic Damper Control and 19-inch light alloy wheels are optional.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman will be available locally in the second quarter of 2017.