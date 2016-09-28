menu
Local News 28.9.2016 01:41 pm

Mobara carrying a shoulder injury

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Abbubaker Mobara during the South Africa morning training session on 13 June 2016 at Nike Training Centre Pic Aubrey Kgakatsi/ BackpagePix

Abbubaker Mobara during the South Africa morning training session on 13 June 2016 at Nike Training Centre Pic Aubrey Kgakatsi/ BackpagePix

The team is yet to confirm how serious Mobara’s injury is.

Orlando Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara is carrying a shoulder injury he sustained at the Rio Olympic Games, where he was part of the Owen da Gama’s national Under-23 team, Bucs coach Muhsin Ertugral confirmed.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender was substituted in the 84th minute in the club’s encounter with Platinum Stars on Tuesday night, making way for Edwin Gyimah.

“Mobara had a shoulder injury since the Olympics, and there was a one-on-one situation where they went in really hard. So, he was carrying that, and I was watching him. I wanted to bring Patrick in and move Thabo to the right side and put Patrick on the left. But we had to wait a little bit longer,” said the Pirates coach.

The team is yet to confirm how serious Mobara’s injury is.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic

Jembula sinks Maritzburg
Phakaaathi

Jembula sinks Maritzburg

poll

results

Pirates 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 P City
Highlands Park 1-1 CT City
Celtic 1-2 Arrows
Click to see full results

fixtures

FS Stars vs Chiefs
Arrows vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Arrows 4 9
2 Orlando Pirates 4 8
3 Cape Town City 5 8
4 Polokwane City 5 8
5 Bidvest Wits 3 7
6 Kaizer Chiefs 4 7
7 Platinum Stars 4 5
8 SuperSport United 4 5
9 Chippa United 2 4
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Baroka FC 4 4
12 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 4 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.