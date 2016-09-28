Mobara carrying a shoulder injury

Orlando Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara is carrying a shoulder injury he sustained at the Rio Olympic Games, where he was part of the Owen da Gama’s national Under-23 team, Bucs coach Muhsin Ertugral confirmed.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender was substituted in the 84th minute in the club’s encounter with Platinum Stars on Tuesday night, making way for Edwin Gyimah.

“Mobara had a shoulder injury since the Olympics, and there was a one-on-one situation where they went in really hard. So, he was carrying that, and I was watching him. I wanted to bring Patrick in and move Thabo to the right side and put Patrick on the left. But we had to wait a little bit longer,” said the Pirates coach.

The team is yet to confirm how serious Mobara’s injury is.