menu
National 28.9.2016 01:54 pm

Planned armed robbery foiled, six behind bars

Elaine Naidoo
The firearms which were seized by the police.

The firearms which were seized by the police.

Three unlicensed firearms were recovered during the arrest.

Six suspects appeared in court after they were arrested by super sleuths in blue recently, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

They have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Captain Nqobile Gwala of the South African Police Services (SAPS) said three unlicensed firearms were recovered during their arrest and that they would be sent for ballistics tests for further investigation.

READ MORE: Two found in possession of human head in Limpopo

“The police officers were on duty conducting crime prevention duties, curbing armed robberies and other crimes when they received information regarding a planned armed robbery that was about to take place at an Umlazi Mall,” explained Captain Gwala.

Police followed up on this information, and a suspicious white Ford Bantam fitting the same description given to them was spotted with six occupants.

“The officers tried to stop the said vehicle, but the suspects fled. Eventually, the vehicle and the suspects were searched and three handguns with 21 live rounds of ammunition were found. Upon further investigation, the officers established that the vehicle, used by the suspects, was hijacked from the Umkomaas area. Seven cellphones were also recovered from the suspects,” Captain Gwala concluded.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Two security guards die in Umlazi Mall shootout 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.