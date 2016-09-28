Planned armed robbery foiled, six behind bars

Six suspects appeared in court after they were arrested by super sleuths in blue recently, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

They have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Captain Nqobile Gwala of the South African Police Services (SAPS) said three unlicensed firearms were recovered during their arrest and that they would be sent for ballistics tests for further investigation.

“The police officers were on duty conducting crime prevention duties, curbing armed robberies and other crimes when they received information regarding a planned armed robbery that was about to take place at an Umlazi Mall,” explained Captain Gwala.

Police followed up on this information, and a suspicious white Ford Bantam fitting the same description given to them was spotted with six occupants.

“The officers tried to stop the said vehicle, but the suspects fled. Eventually, the vehicle and the suspects were searched and three handguns with 21 live rounds of ammunition were found. Upon further investigation, the officers established that the vehicle, used by the suspects, was hijacked from the Umkomaas area. Seven cellphones were also recovered from the suspects,” Captain Gwala concluded.

– Caxton News Service