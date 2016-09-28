MH17 downed by missile transported from Russia: inquiry
AFP
This photo taken on July 26, 2014 shows flowers, left by parents of an Australian victim of the crash, laid on a piece of the Malaysia Airlines plane MH17, near the village of Hrabove in the Donetsk region
The missile which brought down Flight MH17 two years ago over eastern Ukraine was transported into the area from Russia, a Dutch-led investigation found Wednesday.
“Based on the criminal investigation we have concluded that flight MH17 was downed by a BUK missile of the series 9M83, that came from the territory of the Russian Federation,” the head of the Dutch police investigation Wilbert Pualissen said, adding afterwards the missile launcher system “was taken back to Russia”.