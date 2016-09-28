Ten holiday season travelling tips

With millions of South Africans set to take the nation’s roads during this holiday season, travelling tips aimed at ensuring that you get the most out of the journey can be handy.

Before you embark on your journey, ensure your vehicle has had a full service check, including tyre pressure, petrol and water level, spare tyre and emergency/medicine kit

Check your vehicle licence disc is up to date and visible.

Familiarise yourself with your vehicle (indicators, windscreen wipers etc.) before you get going

Always carry a valid driver’s licence when you are driving.

Be courteous on the road and ensure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts. Rather give way and practice caution by not overtaking on blind spots or barrier lines. This can go a long way to ensuring you and your family stay safe.

Stick to the speed limit. Use your headlights during the day to increase your visibility. Enjoy the journey and arrive alive at your intended destination.

Never talk on a mobile phone without using a hands-free kit. Doing so will leave you liable to a traffic fine for this offence.

Make sure you do not overextend yourself while driving by having a second driver in the vehicle to share the load with you. Make regular stops, as being overtired impairs your ability as much as alcohol does.

Be aware of weather forecasts, visibility impaired during bad weather such as heavy mist, thunderstorms, hail or flash flooding can also be detrimental.

Always make sure your cellphone is charged and have roadside assistance contact information on hand, in case of an emergency

Wishing you a safe and delightful journey, as you explore the different parts of the country.